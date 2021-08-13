Reviewing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.55 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.89 Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.31 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.43

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% Par Pacific -8.86% -94.82% -13.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.82%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

