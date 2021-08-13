Reviewing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.31 $370,000.00 N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.17 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Volatility & Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 6.48% 52.14% 12.75% SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SPAR Group beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

