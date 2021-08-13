Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

ROIC opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.