Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Transcat (TRNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS):

7/31/2021 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

7/29/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48.

Get Transcat Inc alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.