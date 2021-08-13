Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

8/5/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/4/2021 – Linde was given a new €282.00 ($331.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2021 – Linde was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Linde was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Linde was given a new €291.00 ($342.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/30/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Linde was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:LIN traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €260.00 ($305.88). 809,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of €247.02. Linde plc has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

