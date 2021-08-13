Research Analysts Set Expectations for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

