Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.