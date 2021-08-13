Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB):

8/12/2021 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

8/7/2021 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

8/6/2021 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

7/31/2021 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

7/28/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $891.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

