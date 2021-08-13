Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTRS Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BTRS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $100,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last three months.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

