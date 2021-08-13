Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

