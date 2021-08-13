Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 12.62%.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

