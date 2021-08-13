Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

