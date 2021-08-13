Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.58 ($45.39).

Renault stock opened at €33.87 ($39.85) on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

