Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,652. The stock has a market cap of $386.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

