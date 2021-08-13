Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $160.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 193,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,233. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

