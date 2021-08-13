Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.21. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 3,370 shares.

The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.