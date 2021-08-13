Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 16,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,500. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

