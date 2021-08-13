Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Rekor Systems worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 302.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.96 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

