Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,471. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

