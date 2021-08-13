REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.41 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.19.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.