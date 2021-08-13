Redpanda Earth Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $119,473.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.99 or 0.99804738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00865052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

