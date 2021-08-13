Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 13th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,632,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

