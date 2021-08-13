Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Trading Up 0.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 21,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

