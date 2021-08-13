Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

