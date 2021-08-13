Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.