Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

8/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $66.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

UBER traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 149,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,546,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after buying an additional 626,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

