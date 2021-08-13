Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $104.50

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.50, but opened at $108.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 710 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

