Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 932.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 96,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,381. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

