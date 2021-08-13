Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 932.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 96,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,381. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.
About Real Brands
