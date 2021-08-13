Raymond James Weighs in on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.78.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

