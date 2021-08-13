Raymond James Lowers 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target to $23.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 3,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,952. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $348,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.