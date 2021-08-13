RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $412,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.