RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $34.24. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $412,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,769,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,944,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

