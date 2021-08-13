Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.71

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $16.15. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

