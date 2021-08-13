Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

