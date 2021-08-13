Ralph Hauwert Sells 6,917 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Hauwert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87.

Shares of U stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.22. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.