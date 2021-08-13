Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.43

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00669042 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000130 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

