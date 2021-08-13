Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,347 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $85,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLGT stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

