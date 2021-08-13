RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.94. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 10,515 shares trading hands.

RDCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

