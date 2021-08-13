Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $38,208,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

