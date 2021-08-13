Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $23,604,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

