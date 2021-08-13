Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $188.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.