Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

