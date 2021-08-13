Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

XEL opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.