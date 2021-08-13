Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of PRPL opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,733.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

