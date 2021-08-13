Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Decreased by Analyst

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $711.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

