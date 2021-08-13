Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lowered by Analyst

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NextCure in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextCure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 253,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

