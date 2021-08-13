Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.