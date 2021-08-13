Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

LEA stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

