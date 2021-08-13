Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Lowered by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

ECN stock opened at C$10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.25. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

