Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,341,640 shares of company stock valued at $165,941,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

